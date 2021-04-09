Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 13,440 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,231% compared to the typical volume of 1,010 call options.

NASDAQ PRVB traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.00. 19,435,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,890. The firm has a market cap of $507 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,314,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after buying an additional 428,534 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

