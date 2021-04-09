Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Vipshop Call Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 120,539 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 760% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,016 call options.

Shares of Vipshop stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 25,032,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,211,503. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 78.9% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after purchasing an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.