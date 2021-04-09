StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $68.20. 11,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

