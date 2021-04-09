StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.
NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $68.20. 11,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $95.12.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 155,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
