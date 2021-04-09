StormX (STMX) Market Cap Hits $630.54 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $630.54 million and $63.64 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StormX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

