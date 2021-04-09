Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Strategic Education worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 227,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 1,155.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 72,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $5,851,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,145,000 after buying an additional 59,678 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

