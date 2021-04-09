Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:SCAQU) Trading Down 0.1%

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:SCAQU)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.02. 3,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. Unit Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

