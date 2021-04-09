Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $178.52 million and $17.57 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00054372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00086427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $357.52 or 0.00613818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042334 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 868,550,679 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

