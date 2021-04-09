Strike Price Tops $48.88 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $126.32 million and $129,918.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $48.88 or 0.00083295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00294707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.00775192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,980.62 or 1.00502259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $424.92 or 0.00724056 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

