Substratum 1-Day Volume Reaches $13,059.00 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $3.50 million and approximately $13,059.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00055037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00087561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00622754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00032797 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.