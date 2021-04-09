Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,265 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. 871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $72.38.

