Summit Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,762 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $685,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 38,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 207,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,864,632. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $50.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

