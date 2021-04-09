Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 57,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,050. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $68.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

