Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.71. 42,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,899,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.80 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.