Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $4.17 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.29 and a 1-year high of $410.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

