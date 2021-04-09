Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.65. 109,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,846. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

