Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,507 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group comprises about 2.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Summit Financial Group worth $5,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

SMMF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,785. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $338.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

