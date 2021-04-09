Summit Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.66. 1,165,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,480,301. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.