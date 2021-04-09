Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.82. 24,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,947. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $112.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.