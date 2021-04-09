Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,095 Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 85,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 66,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 3,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,381. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71.

