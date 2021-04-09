Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313 ($4.09).

SUMO stock traded up GBX 10.57 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 379.07 ($4.95). 595,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,048. The company has a market cap of £649.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 321.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 301.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43. Sumo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07).

In other news, insider David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total value of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

