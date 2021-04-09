Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Down 4.2%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.32. Approximately 8,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,532,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

SUMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.55.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

