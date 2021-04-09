Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Sun Communities worth $40,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 23.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 845.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $153.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

