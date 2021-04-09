SUN Reaches Market Capitalization of $198.11 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $39.96 or 0.00068653 BTC on major exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $198.11 million and approximately $168.48 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00294923 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00776377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,420.26 or 1.00358224 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020733 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.59 or 0.00743131 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,957,214 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

