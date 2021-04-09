SunContract (SNC) Price Up 11.1% This Week

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $464,847.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

