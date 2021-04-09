Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $4,635,477.46 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,876,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,283. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist decreased their price target on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

