Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 239,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,962,862 shares.The stock last traded at $12.31 and had previously closed at $12.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,776,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

