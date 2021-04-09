Super Zero Protocol (SERO) One Day Volume Tops $23.46 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 33.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $132.64 million and $23.46 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 114.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,070.79 or 0.03557295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00031786 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,162,496 coins and its circulating supply is 312,745,778 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.