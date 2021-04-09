SuperCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85.00 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $185,861.47 and $85.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 126.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,169,737 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

