Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 259 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40). 153,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 580,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261 ($3.41).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Superdry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

Get Superdry alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £213.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 224.08.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.