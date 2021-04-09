SuperFarm Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.60 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $271.21 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00004577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.39 or 0.00974056 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00017510 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

