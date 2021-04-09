Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of Surmodics worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Surmodics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Surmodics by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Surmodics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Surmodics by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX opened at $57.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $793.31 million, a PE ratio of 720.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

