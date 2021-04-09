SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.50. Barrington Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. SuRo Capital has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,933,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,726,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,853,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,051 shares of company stock worth $6,044,862. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SuRo Capital during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.