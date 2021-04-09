sUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $143.69 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $143.69 million and $7.49 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00634840 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037313 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

