sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One sUSD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.02 million and $13.14 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About sUSD

SUSD is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

