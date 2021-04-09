SushiSwap (SUSHI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.85 Billion

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.85 billion and approximately $299.40 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.57 or 0.00024962 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00619576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00040898 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 212,927,755 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

