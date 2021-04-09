Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 150.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 321,617 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $19,778,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 72.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $7,795,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,776.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEL opened at $31.22 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

