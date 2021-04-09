Suying Liu Sells 200,000 Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MCADU stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.
Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
