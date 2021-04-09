SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $826.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.56.

SIVB stock opened at $490.08 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $152.76 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

