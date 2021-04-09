SVB Financial Group (SIVB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/7/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials, going forward. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for SVB Financial. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth.”

3/18/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $450.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $493.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,657. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $152.76 and a 1-year high of $577.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total value of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

