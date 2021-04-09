SVB Leerink Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $16.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.
PRVB traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $7.20. 186,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,349. The company has a market cap of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
Provention Bio Company Profile
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
