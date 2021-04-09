SVB Leerink Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $16.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Provention Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.14.

PRVB traded down $2.53 on Friday, reaching $7.20. 186,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,349. The company has a market cap of $456.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Provention Bio has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provention Bio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Provention Bio by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

