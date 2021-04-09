SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. Equities research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,864,985 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.