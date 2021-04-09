Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Market Cap Reaches $8.66 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swapcoinz has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00289451 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.00775610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,682.34 or 1.00410733 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.00740024 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

