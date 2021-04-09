Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC on popular exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $77.66 million and $2.54 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swingby has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00054315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.61 or 0.00297465 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,598,871 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

