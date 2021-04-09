Swipe Trading 22% Higher Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $405.48 million and approximately $388.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00008134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00054151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00085343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.87 or 0.00618891 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

SXP is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 85,736,975 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

