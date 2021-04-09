SwissBorg 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.54 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One SwissBorg coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00001913 BTC on major exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $6.54 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SwissBorg

SwissBorg (CRYPTO:CHSB) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwissBorg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

