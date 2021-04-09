Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock Position Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,439 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Switch by 561.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Switch by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWCH opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

