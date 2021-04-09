Switcheo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Switcheo coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Switcheo has a market cap of $100.82 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Switcheo has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.00287809 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.83 or 0.00771187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,906.04 or 1.00765389 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020010 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $433.53 or 0.00741609 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,413,647,838 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,885,417 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

