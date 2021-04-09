Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $120.95

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and traded as high as $124.90. Symrise shares last traded at $124.90, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Symrise alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.