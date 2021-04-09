SYNC Network Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $66,118.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.49 or 0.00459621 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005563 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.76 or 0.04577142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,913,811 coins and its circulating supply is 110,548,532 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

