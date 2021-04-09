Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,390 shares during the period. Sysco makes up 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Sysco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

SYY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $80.48. 6,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,090. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.